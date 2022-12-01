Woman seriously injured in Salem shooting

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was injured in a shooting in Salem Thursday morning, according to the Salem Police Department.

Police received a report of a person with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Northeast Water Street and Northeast South Street at about 7:30 a.m.

The scene of a shooting in Salem on Tuesday, Dec. 1 2022. (KPTV)

Officers arrived to find a 22-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital in Salem and then transferred to a Portland-area hospital for further treatment.

Her injuries were considered life-threatening.

Parts of Northeast Water Street were closed for four hours while detectives processed the scene. Salem Police said the incident remains an active investigation.

There were no suspects in custody.

