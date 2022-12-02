2 15-year-old boys arrested, charged with E Portland stabbing, robbery

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two 15-year-old boys were arrested Thursday evening in connection to a robbery and stabbing in the east Portland Hazelwood neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 8 p.m., police responded to the report of a stabbing in the 12100 block of East Burnside Street.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound. Police provided first aid until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover from the injury.

Meanwhile, police found a woman nearby who said two suspects had robbed her of her purse.

SEE ALSO: Sheriff: Woman rams Washington Co. patrol car while helping wanted felon flee deputies

Police said they learned the stabbed man had seen the robbery and followed the suspects, demanding they return the woman’s purse. He was then punched and stabbed. One of the suspects also appeared to carry a gun.

At about 10:30 p.m., police responded to a MAX station at 4110 Northeast Halsey Street in the Hollywood neighborhood where a Tri-Met security agent reported a suspect pointed a gun at him.

The agent’s description of the suspect and his companion matched descriptions from the Hazelwood robbery and assault suspects, police said.

Police spotted the suspects nearby, but they ran when police called to them. After “numerous” police surrounded the area, the two suspects were found and arrested.

SEE ALSO: Woman arrested for manslaughter, DUII after Hwy 58 crash kills 5-year-old girl

The two suspects were carrying a knife and a replica of a semiautomatic Glock handgun, which were “seized as evidence and further investigation is being done to determine if they are related to the Hazelwood crimes,” police said.

The two teen suspects were booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention facility and charged with assault and robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information about these cases to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Major Crimes Unit, and reference case number 22-319909.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.