All westbound lanes of Hwy 26 closed at Hwy 217 due to crash
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:06 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The westbound lanes of Highway 26 are closed early Friday morning due to a crash.
The westbound lanes were closed just before 3 a.m. Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes.
The Beaverton Police Department said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two people were seriously injured in the crash.
Police said the highway should reopen sometime in the 6 a.m. hour.
