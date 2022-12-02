All westbound lanes of Hwy 26 closed at Hwy 217 due to crash

Highway 26 crash
Highway 26 crash(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:06 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The westbound lanes of Highway 26 are closed early Friday morning due to a crash.

The westbound lanes were closed just before 3 a.m. Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes.

The Beaverton Police Department said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two people were seriously injured in the crash.

Police said the highway should reopen sometime in the 6 a.m. hour.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

City celebrating opening of 100 affordable housing units in Old Town
Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering
Bend police release video timeline of deadly Safeway shooting
Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering.
Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering