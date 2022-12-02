All westbound lanes of Hwy 26 closed at Hwy 217 due to crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The westbound lanes of Highway 26 are closed early Friday morning due to a crash.

The westbound lanes were closed just before 3 a.m. Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes.

All westbound traffic on Hwy 26 is being detoured to 217 SB because of a crash. We have a crew on the way and will have more info shortly. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/9Bf2y4eZfJ — Tony Martinez (@TonyMartinezGDO) December 2, 2022

The Beaverton Police Department said two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two people were seriously injured in the crash.

Police said the highway should reopen sometime in the 6 a.m. hour.

