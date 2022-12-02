BEND Ore. (KPTV) – The Bend Police Department has released a final update into their investigation of a deadly Safeway shooting in late August. The update includes a timeline of the events leading to the shooting that left three dead, including the gunman.

The release of the new information and footage follows “dozens of public records requests for video and reports,” that were denied due to the open investigation. With the case no longer being active, the Bend police have released 398 pages of reports and a video used in their investigation.

Bend police release video timeline of deadly Safeway shooting (Bend Police Department)

The over 5-minute video begins with Ring camera footage of the shooter, 20-year-old Ethan Blair Miller moving through the Fox Hollow Apartments, already firing.

Miller then leaves the apartments, heading for the parking lot between Costco and Old Navy. Footage at this point switches to show the east-facing Costco view and an inside view of Big Lots where people begin reacting to gunfire. Shots are then fired through the front door of Big Lots and Miller walks past the doors.

Bend police release video timeline of deadly Safeway shooting (Bend Police Department)

The footage shifts again to show two angles of Safeway’s west entrance. Smoke from gunfire can be seen as Miller enters the store.

During the shooting inside of the store, Glenn Edward Bennett, 84, was shot and killed at the front of the store and Donald Ray Surrett, 66, a man who was a Safeway employee was shot and killed at the back of the store.

Police enter the Safeway store as the shooter kills himself. (Bend Police Department)

As the suspect moves through the store towards the produce section, two Bend police officers enter through the east entrance. Miller then sits and shoots himself.

The full 398 pages of documents, as well as the footage released by Bend police can be found here.

