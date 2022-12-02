CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Meteor blazes across Ohio sky

A Parma Heights, Ohio, resident captures a meteor blazing across the sky with a green glow. (@jamskillet/Instagram/Twitter)
By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:00 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s ... actually a meteor!

A suspected meteor blazed across the northeast Ohio sky at about 7:34 p.m. Thursday.

There are numerous reports from witnesses across several Eastern states who saw it fly above the earth with a green glow and long tail.

Parma Heights resident @jamskillet of Instagram and Twitter has a doorbell camera that caught the meteor.

“I actually saw it in person, and it looked like a fireball in the sky. So, I checked the doorbell camera and there it was. It also looked like something was ejected from it and the flaming trail stopped. It was moving easily 100 times faster than a plane. Never seen anything like it in my life. Thought it was an angel,” @jamskillet described.

Since there is currently no evidence of this meteoroid hitting the ground, it is a meteor, which burns up in the atmosphere before hitting the ground.

A meteorite is when a meteoroid survives the fall through the atmosphere and hits the ground.

You can report meteor sightings to the American Meteor Society.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Job growth has slowed this year, from a monthly average of 540,000 from January through March,...
US employers added a strong 263,000 jobs in November
A UPS tractor-trailer is seen dangling on Friday morning from the Indiana Toll Road in Hammond,...
Tractor-trailer dangles after crashing off bridge
Highway 26 crash
All westbound lanes of Hwy 26 closed at Hwy 217 due to crash
FILE - Kanye West watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington...
Rapper Ye no longer buying Parler app, Twitter account suspended
Three first responders were injured after shots rang out while they were responding to a house...
Person in burning home fires shots; 3 first responders hurt, officials say