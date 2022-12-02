CCSO: Former staff member of Moose Lodge arrested for $30k of internal theft

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A member of a Clark County Moose Lodge is in custody after an investigation found internal thefts of just over $30,000.

According to deputies, executive staff of Moose Lodge Chapter 2423 (Dollars Corner) found discrepancies in lodge accounts beginning in June. Staff then reported the finding to CCSO.

Throughout the summer, an investigation with Lodge staff, representatives from the National Lodge and the Washington State Gambling Commission and patrol deputies continued.

An arrest was finally made Thursday when patrol deputies booked 72-year-old James Patrick Seefried, a former staff member, for first-degree theft. According to deputies, the theft is a major loss for the chapter and impacts its ability to provide donations to local groups.

Despite Seefried’s arrest, CCSO said the case is still being investigated and further court proceedings are expected.

