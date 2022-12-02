Chilly, Mostly Dry Day

Happy Friday morning! It’s cold but mostly dry this morning. Plan on partly sunny skies and mostly dry with a high of 43. There’s a slight chance we could see a quick passing shower this evening. Mostly sunny tomorrow, high 42. Sunday, partly cloudy with a chance of some scattered showers by the afternoon, high 44. Monday through Thursday, partly cloudy with some gusty east winds, highs in the mid 40s.

The Cascades will likely see more snow over the weekend, especially on Sunday. Be prepared for snowy conditions if you have travel plans over the mountain passes this weekend.

