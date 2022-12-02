Cool, but mainly dry the next few days

Snow and mixed rain/snow showers are stilling roaming around the region late this afternoon. Those will continue for a couple of hours after sunset and then we turn mainly (or all) dry this evening through most of Friday. So the “last chance” for sticking snow will be around 6pm or so. And anyone could see a dusting of snow, but most of us won’t. There just aren’t that many showers around.

Expect temperatures down around freezing tonight in spots, but most roads will be dry so other than the usual spot or two of ice, I don’t anticipate any issues for the Friday morning commute. The rest of Friday will be dry, except after sunset rain moves onto the Coast and turns into snow in the north Coast Range. Some of those showers could clip the far western metro area tomorrow evening.

This weekend should be dry, unless we get a light shower or two coming up out of California Sunday. But don’t plan on warm sunshine! A cold and gusty east wind begins blowing out of the Gorge and will really be nailing the central/east metro area all day Saturday and much of Sunday too. Highs will only be around 40 degrees or so...brrr! December is our coldest month of the year so the timing is just about right.

Much of next week should be dry too as weather systems stay north of us or split and go around us. A wetter pattern may develop again towards NEXT weekend...the 9th/10th.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.