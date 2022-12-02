On the Go with Joe at 40th annual Festival of Trees
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:29 AM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - While many families will spend the weekend decorating their Christmas trees, you can find dozens of already beautifully decorated trees at the Oregon Convention Center.
A Portland tradition for 40 years, Providence Festival of Trees is a premier holiday event. The event will take place Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3.
Activities include a gala dinner and auction, plus an Elf Academy show.
For more information about the event and to buy tickets, click here.
