On the Go with Joe at 40th annual Festival of Trees

A Portland tradition for 40 years, Providence Festival of Trees is a premier holiday event.
By Joe Vithayathil
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:29 AM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - While many families will spend the weekend decorating their Christmas trees, you can find dozens of already beautifully decorated trees at the Oregon Convention Center.

A Portland tradition for 40 years, Providence Festival of Trees is a premier holiday event. The event will take place Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3.

A Portland tradition for 40 years, Providence Festival of Trees is a premier holiday event.

Activities include a gala dinner and auction, plus an Elf Academy show.

A Portland tradition for 40 years, Providence Festival of Trees is a premier holiday event.

For more information about the event and to buy tickets, click here.

A Portland tradition for 40 years, Providence Festival of Trees is a premier holiday event.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On the Go with Ayo at Casa de Tamales
On the Go with Ayo at Casa de Tamales
FOX 12-Les Schwab Surprise Squad spreads holiday cheer by paying for Christmas trees
FOX 12-Les Schwab Surprise Squad spreads holiday cheer by paying for Christmas trees
Boone Ridge Retirement Community
Boone Ridge Retirement Community
Boone Ridge Retirement Community
Boone Ridge Retirement Community