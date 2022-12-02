On the Go with Joe at 40th annual Festival of Trees

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - While many families will spend the weekend decorating their Christmas trees, you can find dozens of already beautifully decorated trees at the Oregon Convention Center.

A Portland tradition for 40 years, Providence Festival of Trees is a premier holiday event. The event will take place Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3.

A Portland tradition for 40 years, Providence Festival of Trees is a premier holiday event.

Activities include a gala dinner and auction, plus an Elf Academy show.

A Portland tradition for 40 years, Providence Festival of Trees is a premier holiday event.

For more information about the event and to buy tickets, click here.

A Portland tradition for 40 years, Providence Festival of Trees is a premier holiday event.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.