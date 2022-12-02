Highly contagious bird flu found among chicken flock in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A highly contagious version of avian influenza, most commonly known as the bird flu, has been found in Columbia County, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

The detection is the first in a non-commercial flock in Oregon, being found spreading through a flock of 20 chickens, according to officials.

“ODA personnel, in partnership with the USDA humanely euthanized the birds on the property to prevent the spread of the disease. Birds from the flock will not enter the food system,” the ODA said Thursday.

According to the CDC, public health risk associated with bird flu remains low. The ODA still reminds the public to maintain proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 ˚F.

