Longview twins recovering from RSV scare

LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - A pair of Longview twins are recovering at home after a frightening battle with Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

Seven-month-old Tilly and Sloane Kultala started getting sick in mid-November. Taylor Kultala, their mother, said she didn’t know if it was RSV until Sloane tested positive.

“It was scary possibly having RSV, but once we saw the actual results, I was like, ‘Oh, crap. This is real and it’s really scary,’” Taylor said.

Taylor said watching her daughter fend off the virus was heartbreaking.

“They just kind of cough so hard and so nasty for me I can just cough it out, but for them, you see them give up,” Taylor said.

The Kultala family already spent weeks in Doernbecher Children’s Hospital earlier this year after Sloane caught para-flu. There were moments when Taylor and her family didn’t know if she would make it.

“Her heart was stopping, she was bleeding from her lungs, it was horrible,” Taylor said. “Then she was on a vent for about two weeks after that.”

With memories of that experience still fresh, it was hard for Taylor to think her daughters might have to be readmitted to the hospital with RSV. Luckily they didn’t need to go to the emergency room but Sloane was in need of fluids so she called Doernbecher to see if there was a bed open before the Thanksgiving holiday. But the hospital was full.

“I was hoping they would be a little bit more helpful but they tried,” Taylor said. “The lady I talked to linked me up to several different people, nurses on different floors saying what can we do for them, and pretty much everybody told me to try Salmon Creek, try Legacy, there’s nothing we can do.”

OHSU said since Thanksgiving, there has been an unprecedented demand for care in their emergency room. A spokesperson sent FOX 12 this statement :

“As part of surge planning that has been in place throughout the pandemic, we are also postponing surgeries and

procedures to maintain emergency access and ensure high-quality care for all, while closely coordinating with other health systems to collaboratively manage high demand.

OHSU continues to admit a large number of sick patients who have experienced delayed care during the pandemic and are now seeking treatment for acute and chronic health issues. In addition, we have seen an increase over the past couple of weeks in respiratory illnesses caused by COVID-19, RSV and influenza – including in infants and toddlers.

In the face of this unprecedented demand, we continue to meet the needs of our patients thanks to the commitment and dedication of frontline healthcare workers.”

Taylor said both her daughters are still healing from the virus at home but they’re still congested. She said families out there need to be aware of how serious the spread of RSV is right now and what it can do to infants.

“It’s really scary,” Taylor. " When we left the NICU with them, we got the paperwork for RSV and it said this is the number one respiratory killer for little ones. Be mindful, be thoughtful, think about the little babies.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.