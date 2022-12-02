Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in SE Portland

KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:09 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car Thursday night.

Officers first responded to the scene at SE Duke Street and SE 92nd Avenue just before 6 p.m.

According to PPB, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the car remained on the scene. A spokesperson for the Portland police says the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

At this time, there’s no further details as to what led to the crash.

SE 92nd Avenue is closed between SE Duke Street and SE Henry Street while the Major Crash Team investigates.

Additional details will be released at a later time, according to PPB.

