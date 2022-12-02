Police identify man killed in SE Portland shooting; suspect arrested for murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in the Hazelwood neighborhood last month, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Ash Street and found 52-year-old Brian W. Logan suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

During the investigation, police said detectives were able to identify the suspect as 24-year-old Thomas N. Tibball, of Portland. An arrest warrant was issued and in the early morning hours on Thursday, Tibball was arrested in the 12000 block of Southeast Ash Street.

Tibball was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton Brad.Clifton@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696 or Detective Tony Merrill Anthony.Merrill@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033 and reference case number 22-303199.

