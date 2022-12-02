Sheriff: Oregon murder suspect still on the run

Sheriff: Oregon murder suspect still on the run.
Sheriff: Oregon murder suspect still on the run.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
Dec. 2, 2022
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of a late November murder.

According to JCSO, the murder happened Nov. 28 at a marijuana grow outside of Jacksonville Ore. Investigators say Luis Ayala-Zavala, 31, of Jacksonville, was shot to death by suspect Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico.

The suspect, Sotelo-Palma, is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5′11″ tall, with a slender build, brown eyes, and black hair.

Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is asked to call ECSO dispatch at (541) 776-7206. If you have additional information on the suspect or homicide, call the JCSO Tip Line at (541) 774-8333 and reference case 22-6947.

