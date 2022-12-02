Sheriff: Woman rams Washington Co. patrol car while helping wanted felon flee deputies

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was arrested after she rammed a patrol car while helping a wanted felon flee from deputies, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies learned at about 11:30 p.m. that 25-year-old Anthony Kiontae Czerniejewski, who has a felony warrant for failure to appear on fourth-degree assault, was in an apartment in the 2400 block of Southwest Ecole Avenue.

SEE ALSO: Woman arrested for manslaughter, DUII after Hwy 58 crash kills 5-year-old girl

Deputies went to the apartment but no one inside answered the door. The sheriff’s office said they later learned that Czerniejewski had been inside and ran off on foot. Deputies then began a search of the neighborhood.

During the search, 22-year-old Michelle Perez-Barrera left the apartment in a 2006 Jeep Commander and was circling the neighborhood. The sheriff’s office said deputies saw the Jeep stop and watched as Czerniejewski dove into the back seat.

One of the deputies tried to block Perez-Barrera’s path using a patrol vehicle. Instead of stopping, the sheriff’s office said Perez-Barrera rammed the Jeep into the deputy’s patrol car, hitting the driver’s door.

Czerniejewski got out of the Jeep and ran from the area. The sheriff’s office said he has not been located.

Perez-Barrera was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on hindering prosecution, assault of a public safety officer, two counts of recklessly endangering. The sheriff’s office said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

SEE ALSO: Police identify man killed in SE Portland shooting; suspect arrested for murder

The deputy in the rammed patrol car was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. The deputy was released the next morning and has returned to duty.

Anyone with information on Czerniejewski’s location is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.