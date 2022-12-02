Train strikes, kills 17-year-old Woodburn student

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - A 17-year-old boy and Woodburn high school student was struck and killed by a train on Friday morning, according to Woodburn police.

Just before 8 a.m., the high school junior was walking north on the railroad tracks along the Front Street overpass when he was struck from behind, police said.

First responders declared him dead at the scene.

The crash closed all intersections from the Front Street overpass to Young Street until 11 a.m.

No further information has been released at this time.

