Woman arrested for manslaughter, DUII after Hwy 58 crash kills 5-year-old girl

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman is now facing charges in connection with a deadly crash that happened last month in Lane County, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened on Nov. 20, just after 6 p.m. on Highway 58 at milepost 61, about 25 miles east of Oakridge. OSP said an investigation revealed a Honda Accord, being driven by 26-year-old Amber Shaleene Gonzalez Riddle, of Portland, was westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a Toyota Rav4.

The Toyota caught fire and became fully engulfed after people inside were removed, according to OSP.

SEE ALSO: Bend police release video timeline of deadly Safeway shooting

A 5-year-old girl who was a passenger inside the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The little girl’s name was not released by OSP. Gonzalez Riddle and two other passengers, a 23-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl, were taken to area hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Toyota were also injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Following an investigation, OSP troopers arrested Gonzalez Riddle on Thursday. She was booked into the Lane County Jail for second-degree manslaughter, two counts of reckless endangering, two counts of third-degree assault, and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

No other details about the crash have been released by OSP at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rhian Wilkinson.
Portland Thorns FC head coach Rhian Wilkinson to resign
Car seat safety tips
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office offers winter car seat safety tips
Multnomah County Sheriff's Office offers winter car seat safety tips
Highway 26 crash
Hwy 26 back open at Hwy 217 after serious injury crash