Woman arrested for manslaughter, DUII after Hwy 58 crash kills 5-year-old girl

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman is now facing charges in connection with a deadly crash that happened last month in Lane County, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened on Nov. 20, just after 6 p.m. on Highway 58 at milepost 61, about 25 miles east of Oakridge. OSP said an investigation revealed a Honda Accord, being driven by 26-year-old Amber Shaleene Gonzalez Riddle, of Portland, was westbound when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a Toyota Rav4.

The Toyota caught fire and became fully engulfed after people inside were removed, according to OSP.

A 5-year-old girl who was a passenger inside the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. The little girl’s name was not released by OSP. Gonzalez Riddle and two other passengers, a 23-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl, were taken to area hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Toyota were also injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Following an investigation, OSP troopers arrested Gonzalez Riddle on Thursday. She was booked into the Lane County Jail for second-degree manslaughter, two counts of reckless endangering, two counts of third-degree assault, and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

No other details about the crash have been released by OSP at this time.

