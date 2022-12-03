2 16-year-olds injured in N Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in north Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said at about 7:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 10100 block of North Iris Way. When they arrived, they found two 16-year-old boys who had been shot. They were both shot in their lower extremities. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect left the scene before police arrived. They have not released a suspect description. The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating.

