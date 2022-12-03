2 injured, 1 airlifted to hospital in Yamhill Co. crash

One person was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 219 in Yamhill County on Saturday...
One person was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 219 in Yamhill County on Saturday afternoon.(TVF&R)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:10 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash in Yamhill County on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters had to pull a person from a car after a crash on Highway 219 on Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters had to pull a person from a car after a crash on Highway 219 on Saturday afternoon.(TVF&R)

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said around 1 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a crash on Highway 219 near Hash Road. Two people were injured. One had to be pulled from a vehicle and was taken by air to a hospital with serious injuries. Another person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SEE ALSO: Hwy 30 to remained closed over weekend due to landslide, ODOT says

One person was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries in a crash on Highway 219 in...
One person was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries in a crash on Highway 219 in Yamhill County Saturday afternoon.(TVF&R)

A cause of the crash was not released. Oregon State Police is investigating.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Portland store selling psychedelic mushrooms.
Portland store selling psychedelic mushrooms that aren’t legal yet in Ore.
PPB said they found two injured 16-year-old boys in a shooting in north Portland on Friday night.
2 16-year-olds injured in N Portland shooting
Portland store selling psychedelic mushrooms
FOX 12 Toy Drive takes over the Portland Winterhawks game.
Winterhawks fans donate to FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive