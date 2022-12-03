2 injured, 1 airlifted to hospital in Yamhill Co. crash

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash in Yamhill County on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters had to pull a person from a car after a crash on Highway 219 on Saturday afternoon. (TVF&R)

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said around 1 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to a crash on Highway 219 near Hash Road. Two people were injured. One had to be pulled from a vehicle and was taken by air to a hospital with serious injuries. Another person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One person was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries in a crash on Highway 219 in Yamhill County Saturday afternoon. (TVF&R)

A cause of the crash was not released. Oregon State Police is investigating.

