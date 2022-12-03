8 arrested in Clackamas County online child sex luring sting

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – An undercover child sex luring sting has ended with eight people arrested in Clackamas County, according to the Milwaukie Police Department.

According to officers, undercover investigators used a variety of social media sites, posing as boys and girls under the age of 15.

The Milwaukie Police Department said during the investigation, the suspects contacted the fake minors, arranging to meet for sex. When they arrived, they instead were arrested and taken into custody.

The following eight people were arrested and charged with felony crimes for luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree.

Brett Baumann 25, of Portland

Cenric Nigbur 27, of Tigard

Manuel Valencia 25, of Vancouver

Nathan Parisi 20, of San Jose, CA

Richard Mendez 29, of Gresham

Richard Mcginnis 29, of Oregon City

Sean Sexton 53, of Milwaukie

Jeramie Fincher 35, of Oregon City

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims of these 8 people. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Milwaukie Police Department at 503-786-7471 or email meierk@milwaukieoregon.gov.

