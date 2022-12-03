Chase of wanted Clark County man leads deputies to storage unit filled with meth, fentanyl

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – An arrest of a wanted suspect in Clark County ended with the recovery of stolen firearms and a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest happened after a deputy patrolling the U-Haul storage unit at 82nd Street and NE Highway 99 around 1 a.m. Nov. 28 noticed a vehicle parked out front. On closer look, the deputy saw a male and female inside the car, quickly recognizing the man in the driver’s seat as a suspect in a previous car chase where the suspect escaped.

After seeing the deputy, the suspect later identified as 35-year-old Dylan J. Anderson, ran from the car, entering the storage building.

After failing to escape through the back of the building, Anderson went back inside the storage unit building to hide but was eventually found and arrested for an outstanding warrant and a previous charge of attempt to elude law enforcement.

A further investigation with a K9 unit found a storage unit believed to be associated with Anderson. On entry, deputies found four stolen guns, ammunition and ballistic style body amor. Deputies also recovered nearly a quarter pound of suspected methamphetamine and over 2,500 suspected fentanyl pills, according to CCSO.

Anderson was booked on additional six counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, four counts of possessing a stolen firearm and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

