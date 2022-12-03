Chilly & Windy Saturday

Good morning!

We are starting off cool and windy in parts of the metro, but skies are mostly clear outside. We’ll continue to be windy today near the gorge, but much of the metro area, that doesn’t usually see the breezy east wind, will be fairly calm with sunny skies. It will be a cool day, with highs only reaching the low 40s, but in areas with that chilly wind, it will feel colder. Expect lots of sunshine for the day as well!

Overnight it looks like we have some precipitation arriving and temperatures could be cold enough for it to start out as snow or a mixed precipitation, then transition to rain in the afternoon. Right now, most models are suggesting there will be no sticking snow in Portland. At this time, we do not anticipate enough precipitation or temperatures to be cold enough for there to be a snow event in Portland, but will be watching closely. Highs tomorrow will only be in the upper 30s.

The beginning through the middle of the week will be more dry than wet, with maybe just a few light showers on Tuesday. Temperatures will also be warmer, with highs back in the mid to upper 40s. By Thursday, we are back to rainy weather, which continues into Friday and likely beyond.

Snow showers return to the mountain tomorrow, and Government Camp could pick up another 2-4″. There could be light snow showers through the week, but there won’t be large accumulations again until the rain returns near the end of the workweek. Friday could be an especially snowy day.

