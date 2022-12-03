Hwy 30 to remained closed over weekend due to landslide, ODOT says

ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) – Crews are continuing to make progress clearing a landslide about 20 miles east of Astoria. The Oregon Department of Transportation predicts the highway will be closed through the weekend.

The landslide deposited an estimated 10 truckloads worth of rock and mud across U.S. 30 on Tuesday night. A commercial truck was also damaged by the slide, but the driver was uninjured.

“Crews removed about 650 cubic yards of debris from the road surface on Wednesday and Thursday – about one-quarter to one-third of the rock and soil from the Tuesday night landslide,” ODOT wrote in a Friday release.

ODOT also detailed the remaining work needed before one lane can open:

Removal of the two large sections of hillside that are on the verge of sliding and large enough to block the entire highway.

Clearing enough debris on the road surface to allow reopening a single lane and provide space for crews to continue work and to catch any new smaller rock slides.

Repairing guard rail damage any pavement damage and setting up a single-lane detour with flaggers for alternating eastbound and westbound traffic flow.

ODOT says if you plan to travel between Portland and the Oregon Coast, U.S. 26 is the best option at this time.

TripCheck.com will continue to have up-to-date information.

