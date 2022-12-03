Light snow at times Portland to Longview Sunday; just barely cold enough to stick!

It’s a cool and windy day, but at least we’ve picked up lots of sunshine! That chilly east wind continues to blow through Sunday, although it’ll die down a bit.

A weather system in California will be sending moisture overhead tomorrow in the form of clouds & precipitation. With the cold wind blowing, it appears it may be just cold enough for snow to fall all the way to the valley floor tomorrow morning through afternoon, mainly from the metro area north to Longview. At this point temperatures look very “marginal” for sticking snow, just barely getting down to near freezing during the daytime tomorrow. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty with respect to how much precipitation though. It’s possible we just have some flurries at times and that’s it, but there’s a great enough threat for sticking snow that we’ll call Sunday a “First Alert Weather Day”. Because of the falling precipitation cooling the air, we’ll sit in the mid-30s all day!

Weather Blog Images (kptv)

Up to ½” could fall in spots around the metro area or areas north and we’re thinking most roads will stay clear assuming the snow really is that light and temperatures remain above freezing.

With colder weather in the Gorge, 1-3″ is more likely there with some snow on I-84 throughout the day. Not a big snowstorm for them, but enough to cause a few issues on the freeway.

Whatever falls tomorrow will be finished by evening and then we’ll be mainly dry Monday through Wednesday. Rainy weather returns with a vengeance late next week and into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.