Police investigating after 2 minors shot in N. Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:08 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Two juvenile males were injured in a shooting Friday night in north Portland, according to Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded just after 7:15 p.m. to the 10100 block of North Iris Way. At this time details are limited but a spokesperson for PPB says the two juveniles are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

