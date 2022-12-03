Portland store selling psychedelic mushrooms that aren’t legal yet in Ore.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The secret’s out about a shop in Portland selling psychedelic mushrooms.

Shroom House on West Burnside is listed as an herbal shop online, but people lining up said they knew they could get psilocybin inside. Dozens of people waited in a line that wrapped around the building for hours to get their hands on mushrooms.

“Like an hour,” Cassie Cadence, who waited in line, said. “But it’s worth it to me because I kind of feel like I’m kind of a part of history right now, which I think is really cool. Because I’ve been an advocate for mushrooms, psychedelics and that kind of freedom.”

SEE ALSO: Permit-to-buy starts Dec. 8 unless 114 struck down, state police say

Those waiting said they learned about Shroom House after seeing the news break online that they were selling psilocybin.

“A friend of mine sent me an article,” Randi King said. “The article that was posted. I told my wife, and she was like, ‘What are we waiting for? Let’s go get some.’”

Customers said to buy mushrooms there, they had to come prepared with proper documentation and reasoning. For some, that reason is to help manage their mental health.

“I was hearing you need two forms of identification and that you need some kind of reason for wanting to use it,” Cadence said. “Like therapeutic purposes.”

King also wanted to take advantage of the health benefits.

“Mushrooms act the same way anti-anxieties do,” King said. “I’ve experienced less anxiety, more centeredness.”

Despite the excitement from everyone in line, selling mushrooms recreationally isn’t legal in Oregon. Measure 109 passed in Nov. 2020, which legalized psilocybin in a licensed medical setting. The Oregon Health Authority hasn’t issued any licenses yet and won’t until early January.

The Healing Advocacy Fund, which supports Measure 109, said psilocybin should be used with supervision from a trained facilitator. Executive director Sam Chapman sent FOX 12 a statement about Shroom House:

“Retail sales of psilocybin are not legal under Oregon law. Nothing in Measure 109 or any other law allows the sale of psilocybin mushrooms today or in the future. Scientific research shows that psilocybin therapy has great promise as a breakthrough mental health treatment when used in a safe and regulated manner. That’s why Measure 109 called for the delivery of psilocybin therapy under the care of a trained facilitator, and inside a licensed service center. Many Oregonians stand to benefit from the healing properties of psilocybin, including those suffering from depression, anxiety and addiction, but the therapy must be delivered safely. That’s why advocates, state agencies and a Governor-appointed board of experts spent the last two years developing a set of careful and thoughtful rules that will protect the Oregonians who need this breakthrough treatment.”

The Oregon Health Authority said anyone operating without a license is subject to criminal penalties but that’s left up to local police agencies.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.