Sunnier but windy Saturday, then a mix of rain/snow showers Sunday

It feels like December out there this evening with cloudy skies, a cool easterly breeze, and temperatures only up to the mid 40s earlier today. A wet Pacific weather system is moving down the coastline and it’s just close enough to spread rain along the coastline, a rain/snow mix into the Coast Range, but too far away to send rain into the I-5 corridor. So we’ll stay mainly or all dry tonight.

We’ve got about 36 hours of gusty east wind ahead; the usual spots exposed to that cold Gorge wind (east metro and West Hills) will feel the brunt of the gusts. Expect those gusts up to 40 mph at times tomorrow afternoon through early Sunday morning. The wind dies down after that time.

That weather system settles into California giving us a dry day tomorrow with lots of sunshine. If are don’t typically get that cold easterly wind in your neighborhood, it’ll be a nice early December day!

Late Saturday night and Sunday that weather system will send a band of showers north all the way up into SW Washington. As it passes by we should be cold enough for a rain/snow mix Sunday morning and midday. That’s IF the precipitation actually shows up. Some models are just giving us sprinkles/flurries. We’ll be watching this closely the next 24 hours; but typically these setups have not produced “real” sticking snow in the lowlands, and we won’t be all that cold Sunday morning.

The early part of next week should be mainly dry, then we’re back into a rainy valleys and snowy mountains weather regime late next week.

