Trail Blazers’ Nassir Little out 6 weeks with hip injury

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers are facing another hurdle as the team’s 22-year-old reserve forward Nassir Little is expected to miss the next six weeks with a hip injury.

Little suffered the injury in Tuesday’s home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Initially diagnosed as a right hip strain, further imaging found Little’s injury to be a mild hip bone fracture.

Little joins Damian Lillard, Keon Johnson and Gary Payton II on the Blazers’ injury list for their divisional game at Utah on Saturday night.

Josh Hart is also listed as doubtful against the Jazz.

After a hot start this season, Portland has dropped to an 11-11 record, the tenth-best in the west.

