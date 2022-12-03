Trail Blazers’ Nassir Little out 6 weeks with hip injury

Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (10) dribbles down the court against the Brooklyn...
Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (10) dribbles down the court against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)(Jessie Alcheh | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff and Nick Krupke
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 8:57 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers are facing another hurdle as the team’s 22-year-old reserve forward Nassir Little is expected to miss the next six weeks with a hip injury.

Little suffered the injury in Tuesday’s home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Initially diagnosed as a right hip strain, further imaging found Little’s injury to be a mild hip bone fracture.

Little joins Damian Lillard, Keon Johnson and Gary Payton II on the Blazers’ injury list for their divisional game at Utah on Saturday night.

Josh Hart is also listed as doubtful against the Jazz.

After a hot start this season, Portland has dropped to an 11-11 record, the tenth-best in the west.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chase of wanted man leads deputies to quarter lb. of meth, 2,500 fentanyl pills in Clark County.
Chase of wanted Clark County man leads deputies to storage unit filled with meth, fentanyl
Portland Thorns FC head coach Rhian Wilkinson to resign
Train strikes, kills 17-year-old Woodburn student
U.S. 30 landslide progress.
Hwy 30 to remained closed over weekend due to landslide, ODOT says