Winterhawks fans donate to FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Winterhawks game on Friday night was a special one.

The Winterhawks won 3-1 over the Victoria Royals and fans donated thousands of toys to the FOX 12 Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive to help kids in need over the holidays.

“I think this is a phenomenal opportunity for people to help donate toys so that every boy and girl hopefully gets something this year,” Bill Tester, the Sandy Les Schwab store manager, said. “It’s a great partnership and I’m excited to be a part of this.”

Les Schwab employees greeted fans ahead of the game in front of the doors and took toy donations. Fans we spoke with say it’s become an annual tradition of sorts.

“We come every year and we donate for the toy drive and for the Teddy Bear Toss which is coming up,” Cheryl Myron said. “It’s just something that we really love to do.”

Others said they have a personal reason for donating toys.

“I actually work with a nonprofit that contracts with DHS and child welfare,” Kris Blankenship said. “I see it day in and day out the importance of kids feeling comfortable and having the things that they need and want.”

Inside, fans could also purchase toys and make donations.

“Oh, the toy drive is a blast,” Jan Vandervort said. “Last year we bought a bike and this year we decided to just give them $300 so they can buy many toys for many kids.”

Just over 3,000 toys were donated overall.

You still have time to donate. We are accepting toys at our station in Beaverton and at any Les Schwab location through Dec. 13.

