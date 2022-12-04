1 dead after ‘disturbance,’ car chase, Clark Co. police say

CLACK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - One person is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot after a Saturday afternoon “disturbance” in Clark County, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 3 p.m., police responded to the Alderbrook Apartments at 9500 Northeast 19th Avenue after reports of “a disturbance,” and the sound of a gunshot, police said.

Witnesses said they’d seen a person armed with a handgun in the parking lot, who had driven away in a gray Hyundai when police arrived.

Police said a patrol car chased the Hyundai until the driver stopped at Northeast 91st Street and Northeast 21st Avenue and pulled to the curb.

The driver did not respond to repeated commands from police to get out, so police brought in an armored vehicle and a drone while people who lived nearby were warned to stay inside.

Flying the drone up to the Hyundai’s driver window, police said they could see the person inside was dead from what they deemed a self-inflicted gunshot.

The driver was confirmed as dead and police found a firearm with the person in the car, they said.

“Some of the deceased’s family were aware of the circumstances and a member of the family was provided information at the scene,” police said. “The Medical Examiner’s office was notified, and they have assumed control of the death investigation.”

Police did not offer any details about the “disturbance” at the Alderbrook Apartments or include the names of anyone involved. FOX 12 has reached out for more details and will update the story when possible.

