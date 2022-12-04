2 pulled from car after crashing into building in Tualatin

TUALATIN, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured when a car ran into a building in Tualatin early Sunday morning, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.

Boones Ferry Crash Update: Both patients have been extricated and will be transported to a local hospital. @TualatinPolice will handle investigation into cause. Thank you to @LakeOswegoFire for the assist. @MetroWestAmb is also on scene. https://t.co/mVOiaNxLMX pic.twitter.com/kzmqGvkyMc — TVF&R (@TVFR) December 4, 2022

TVF&R said just before 3 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded with the Lake Oswego Fire Department to Boones Ferry Road just south of Lower Boones Ferry Road. They said a car drove into a building. Two people were pulled from the car and taken to a hospital. Their conditions weren’t provided.

Firefighters did not say how the car ran into the building. The Tualatin Police Department is investigating.

