23-year-old man dead after motorbike, car crash in Bethany

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:05 PM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 23-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday in Bethany, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police responded to 15160 Northwest Laidlaw Road after callers reported the crash to 911 and said the motorcycle driver was injured.

Police attempted to give live-saving care to the man, identified as Feliciano Cruz Morales of Hillsboro, but he was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the car remained at the scene cooperated with deputies, police said.

