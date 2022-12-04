Beavers headed to Las Vegas Bowl, Ducks to Holiday Bowl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The bowl destinations for the University of Oregon and Oregon State University football teams were announced Sunday afternoon.

The No. 14 Beavers will play in the Las Vegas Bowl against Florida on Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m. The game will be held at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Raiders. It’s Oregon State’s first invitation to the Las Vegas Bowl since 2009.

The 9-3 Beavers can reach 10 wins for just the third time in program history.

Florida has a record of 6-6. It’s the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

No. 15 Oregon is staying on the West Coast for their bowl game on a baseball diamond in San Diego. The 9-3 Ducks will play North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl from San Diego’s Petco Park. Kickoff for the first-ever meeting between the Ducks and Tar Heels is set for 5 p.m. on Dec. 28.

This will be the first Holiday Bowl that will be played since 2019. It’s the first-ever at its new home in downtown San Diego on the home field of Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres.

UO last played in the Holiday Bowl in 2008 for Mike Bellotti’s last game as head coach.

This will be the first bowl game for first year head coach Dan Lanning.

