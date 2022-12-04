‘It’s like Christmas day for us’: Skiers, snowboarders excited for Mt. Hood Skibowl opening day

GOVERNMENT CAMP Ore. (KPTV) -It’s the moment Oregonians have been waiting for for weeks - Mt. Hood Skibowl is officially open for the season.

“I love an opening day - I’m ready to ‘shred some gnar,’” Mollee Chenoweth said.

It’s been a long time coming - skiers and snowboarders alike said they’ve been counting down the days since the last season ended.

“We woke up early, it’s kind of like Christmas day for us,” Leo Lawyer said.

Lawyer brought his sons Donovan and Roman out for their fourth season.

“We keep a book in our truck of all the dates we go on, we rate it, who was with us,” Lawyer said. “I think last year we skied up through the middle of April. As long as the snow is good, we’re up here.”

The conditions on the mountain Saturday were the perfect way to welcome people back.

“Clear day, beautiful skies, it’s going to be an epic day,” Lawyer said.

“I’m just so excited the mountain is open, it’s a beautiful day, it’s so pretty - it’s a little blinding it’s so white,” Chenoweth said.

John Stewart and Ameka Egbo brought their brand-new boards to break in and said they’ll be back every weekend through the season.

“I think they close at 10 so yeah, we’ll be here all night,” Steward said.

