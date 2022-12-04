Portlanders excited by prospect of Sunday snowfall

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - There’s a chance that Sunday might bring the first snowfall of the year end to the Portland metro area.

That news is something the Pscheid family, who live in the West Hills, are excited to hear.

“It’s just so fun, crisp and fresh,” Hannah Pscheid said. “We love a fresh snowfall.”

SEE ALSO: First Alert Weather Day: Light snow at times Portland to Longview Sunday

Nick Hershman who also lives in the West Hills, agrees with that. “I’m excited about snow. I like to take the kids out and go sledding.”

“I think with young kids it’s all excitement,” Hannah Pscheid said. “Let’s just have fun and sled down some hills.” Her husband, Julian Pscheid, added that it’s true “until school gets cancelled. Then, that’s a whole different situation.”

Snowfall, though pretty, means a few added precautions on the day to day.

“We hear the studs already in the neighborhood,” Julian Pscheid said. “You hear the clack, clack, clack, clack, clack.”

If conditions get bad enough, Hershman explained they’ve experienced their neighborhood’s power go out for days on end. He said it’s wise to be ready.

“To have food that you know you could eat if you couldn’t cook,” he said. “But, then to think about people who don’t have those things in the community and how to support them.”

Even without snowfall coating the ground just yet, the Pscheids say it sure feels like winter.

“Bundle up,” Hannah Pscheid said. “It’s the season for hats, gloves and all of the things.”

SEE ALSO: Portland store selling psychedelic mushrooms that aren’t legal yet in Ore.

While the snow and cold coming along do mean that it’s time to bundle up and stay warm, the decorations and lights strewn throughout neighborhoods demonstrate that the looming snow means something a little bit brighter is also just ahead.

“Our kids associate Christmas with snow, and even with the slightest chance of snow in the air, it creates a whole fun Christmas spirit.”

A touch of snow on the ground, maybe a welcoming sight for a sleigh.

“The snow makes the city so much more magical,” Hannah Pscheid said.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.