Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening.

Traffic Alert: NW Germantown Road from NW Skyline Boulevard to NW Bridge Avenue is CLOSED due to slick conditions. Please use alternate routes.



This is the only winter weather related road closure at this time. Details: https://t.co/fNQev2G5Ri#pdxtraffic #pdxtst #orwx — Portland Bureau of Transportation (@PBOTinfo) December 4, 2022

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.

Other events said they are canceled because of the weather conditions. The Oregon Zoo announced ZooLights will be canceled for Sunday. The city of Rainier canceled its Christmas Tree lighting and Santa’s arrival scheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m.

