Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday

Dec. 4, 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow has caused at least one road in Portland to be closed and some events to be canceled on Sunday evening.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said Northwest Germantown Road is closed between Northwest Bridge Avenue and Northwest Skyline Boulevard due to slick conditions from Sunday’s snowfall. It is the only snow closure in the city.

Other events said they are canceled because of the weather conditions. The Oregon Zoo announced ZooLights will be canceled for Sunday. The city of Rainier canceled its Christmas Tree lighting and Santa’s arrival scheduled for Sunday at 5 p.m.

