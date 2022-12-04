Snow ending late this afternoon, much warmer & uneventful weather next few days

It’s been a nice wintry day with plenty of snow in the air, but little/no effect on folks going about their weekend business on roads in the lower elevations. All of the metro area saw snow in the air and most saw at least a sloppy/wet dusting. Some parts of SW Portland picked up around an inch and up to 2″ has fallen in the higher parts of the West Hills. If the snow had been heavier OR temperatures 3-4 degrees colder, a widespread snowstorm would have occurred in Portland. It’s often a very “marginal” event in our mild maritime climate.

That will be about it for this little “flurry-storm” as the band of precipitation moves off to the north and dissipates this evening. That leaves us with just a few flurries/sprinkles this evening then mainly dry conditions the rest of the night. There should be enough cloud cover to keep most of us above freezing, but THERE WILL BE SPOTS OF FREEZING during the morning commute. It’ll be real spotty, but pay attention tomorrow morning!

(kptv)

Tomorrow will be a very nice day, just like yesterday. Partly cloudy to mainly sunny skies and temperatures jumping back to normal; into the mid-upper 40s by early afternoon. That cold east wind has died down and will only be noticeable in the eastern 1/3 of the metro area near the Gorge.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be uneventful, but a bit cloudier. Then it’s back to a rainy/breezy weather pattern as several wet Pacific weather systems move inland. Lots more valley rain and mountain snow. Temperatures remain near or slightly cooler than average through next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.