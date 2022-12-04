Some Snow Possible Sunday

Good morning!

Today could be an interesting one with our weather, as we prepare for the possibility of snow here in the Portland area. This morning, things are staying dry early, but later this morning we expect to see some precipitation arriving as we move toward lunch. Temperatures are still in the upper 30s and low 40s across the metro area, but as that precipitation arrives, it could cool the air at the surface level enough for snow to fall on the valley floor. We are expecting light snow showers at times, with up to 0.5″ possible in some locations. Because temperatures are likely going to remain above freezing, we do not expect roads to see much accumulation and those will likely stay dry. Because of this snow possibility, though, we are calling today a First Alert Weather Day and want you to be prepared for the possibility of some slick roads and sticking snow in areas! By tonight the precipitation should be done and we dry out. We are also expecting snow to fall in the Hood River Valley, with 1-3″ possible at river level, and closer to 2-5″ up higher. Light snow will also be coming down at the mountain, but isn’t expected to be heavy. We could see 2-6″ of snow fall around Government Camp today.

The beginning of this coming week looks to be mostly dry, with just a light shower possible in the middle of the week. Temperatures also look to be warmer to start the week, reaching highs in the mid to upper 40s through Wednesday.

The weather gets a bit more active again Thursday through Saturday. The rain moves back in and it looks like we could see some fairly wet days through the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the 40s.

