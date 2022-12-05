Deputies looking for missing, endangered Milwaukie woman

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered woman.

Dorothy Ann Purifoy, 72, was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at her home on Oak Grove Boulevard in Milwaukie. The sheriff’s office said Purifoy has been diagnosed with cognitive issues.

Purifoy is described as African American, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing a denim hat, a red wool coat with black trim, and blue Crocs.

Anyone who sees Purifoy should call or text 911. Anyone who knows of her whereabouts, please contact the non-emergency line at 503-655-8211 or send tips to www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip or 503-723-4949. Reference case number 22-027273.

