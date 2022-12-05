Fire damages detached garage of Vancouver home

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A fire damaged the detached garage of a house in Vancouver early Morning, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Four engines, a latter truck and a battalion chief all responded to the fire at 3000 Drummond Avenue in Vancouver just after 3 a.m. They arrived to find a fire in a 600-square-foot detached garage behind the house. The attic of the garage had been converted into a living space.

Firefighters found no one inside the building and no injuries were reported. The main house was also unoccupied. Electricity had been shut off in the house since October.

The Vancouver Fire Marshall’s office is investigating the incident.

