Hillsboro man gets life in prison for 2021 tow truck driver murder

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County jury has sentenced a Hillsboro man to life in prison for the 2021 murder of a tow truck driver.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Matthew Alexander McAdoo, 44, aggressively confronted tow truck driver Patrick Sanford, 51, for towing his car at the Park Creek Village Apartments the morning of June 17, 2021. Sanford, the owner of Titan Towing, released McAdoo’s car but a little more than 30 minutes later, McAdoo confronted Sanford a second time, now holding a gun.

SEE ALSO: Mike Erickson’s defamation lawsuit against Andrea Salinas allowed to move forward, judge rules

The D.A.’s Office said Sanford, afraid for his safety, pepper-sprayed McAdoo who responded by shooting Sanford three times. Sanford was pronounced dead at the scene.

During his trial, McAdoo claimed he was acting in self-defense.

In November, McAdoo was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm.

On Monday, McAdoo was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years before parole. If ever released, McAdoo will have lifetime post-prison supervision, according to the D.A.’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.