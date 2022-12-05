Mike Erickson’s defamation lawsuit against Andrea Salinas allowed to move forward, judge rules

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - A judge in Clackamas County Circuit Court determined on Thursday that a defamation case brought by Republican businessman Mike Erickson against Democratic rival Andrea Salinas for Oregon’s Congressional District 6 passed the preliminary requirements to go forward.

Erickson’s attorney accuses Salinas of knowingly running false information in her campaign commercials.

Erickson’s attorney said in court documents that Salinas began airing on at least four TV stations, a political ad that accused Erickson of being charged with felony possession of drugs in 2016.

The ad then shows an image of someone cutting four lines of powder that appears to be cocaine. At the end of the ad Salinas states that her committee paid for the advertisement.

In the court documents, filed on Oct. 5, Erickson’s attorney said the claim about a drug charge is false and that Erickson has never been charged with illegal possession of drugs.

According to Judge Todd L. Van Rysselberghe, the case satisfied the initial burden of proof.

Oregon’s 6th Congressional District, which has more registered Democrats than Republicans, includes the state capital, Salem, and various Portland suburbs.

Salinas defeated Erickson by 2% or about 7,000 votes, but Erickson’s attorney Jill Gibson of Lynch Murphy McLane, LLP said the case was not about overturning the election, according to a release sent to reporters Monday.

The trial is scheduled for the third week of December 20-23, 2022.

