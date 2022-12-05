N. Portland suspicious death now being investigated as homicide

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A suspicious death in the Lloyd District is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Firefighters discovered the body of 56-year-old Jesse Ray Burns Jr. Nov. 27 after extinguishing a structure fire on 900 North Thunderbird Way, just after 6 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Reward offered after mail carrier pepper-sprayed, robbed in N. Portland

Burns’ death is now being investigated as a homicide following the Medical Examiner ruling Burns’ cause of death to be homicide by smoke inhalation.

Anyone who believes they have information about this incident and have not yet spoken with police is asked to contact Detective Jeff Pontius at jeffery.pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0433 or Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov (503) 823-0449.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.