Northeast Portland crash leaves driver dead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash left a driver dead in Northeast Portland Monday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded to the crash on Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast 12th Avenue at 12:19 p.m. When they arrived, they found a car crashed into the power pole. The driver was found dead at the scene.

Police closed NE Prescott Street from NE 10th Avenue to NE 14th Avenue. While the Major Crash Team investigated the scene.

PPB asks anyone with information about the incident to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-322946, or call (503)823-2103.

