Oregon DOJ seeks delay of Measure 114 permit requirement

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Justice will seek to postpone for two months the Measure 114 permit requirement, the Oregon Attorney General announced on Sunday evening.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut, who is hearing the lawsuits seeking to block 114 from becoming law, Attorney General Rosenblum said that the state will seek a postponement of the permit requirement to give law enforcement officers more time to implement the new law.

“Postponing the permit requirement by approximately two months should give Oregon law enforcement time to have a fully functional permitting system in place. If Judge Immergut agrees to the postponement, then starting in February anyone who purchases a gun in Oregon will be required to have a permit,” Rosenblum said.

The DOJ made this request after local law enforcement said that they would not be able to process permit applications starting Dec. 8, when Measure 114 takes effect, Rosenblum said.

The statement emphasized that the DOJ is not seeking a delay for the other parts of the measure, including the process for applying for permits, the restrictions on large capacity magazines, and the requirement that background checks must be completed – and not just requested – before firearms can be transferred.

“Measure 114 passed on a majority vote of the people of Oregon in November’s general election,” said the AG’s office. “The decision to make this request was made only after local law enforcement clarified that they would not be able to process permit applications as soon Dec. 8, when Measure 114 takes effect.”

