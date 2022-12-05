Original voice of Portland Blazers back with new book

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Bill Schonely, the original voice of the Portland Blazers made his first trip of the season to the Moda Center.

“I miss this place so much,” Schonely said.

‘The Schonz’ has a new book out, just in time for the holiday season and his story is red hot and rolling off the presses.

“I’ve read some things in that book that I didn’t realize that I participated in all of that stuff,” Schonely said.

The new biography is written by legendary author and sportswriter Kerry Eggers.

“The first book we wrote was in 1999 and it covered right up to the year he was let go,” Eggers said. “Now we’ve covered the last 23 years and it’s been a lot, it really has.”

The Schonz recently turned 93-and-a-half years old.

“When I watch the game, sometimes I will do the play-by-play in my mind to see how it goes,” Schonely said.

Schonely has been a U.S. Marine, a dance band crooner and the beloved voice of Portland basketball for 28 years and so far beyond.

“I tried to give my service back,” he said. “I hope the folks will enjoy the book and have enjoyed my broadcasts. That makes me feel good.”

Eggers said, “It’s unbelievable how popular he is. He really is Mr. Rip City and I think he really feeds off of that. He has been going through some physical problems. He had hip replacement and the other leg now is bothering him so it’s hard to get around, but he did not want to miss this and the people around here, you can tell how much love there is for him still.”

“I’ve had all sorts of problems and have a tough time walking, but I love to see these people,” Schonely said. “I try and stay up to date on what the team is doing at all times, but I really miss it.”

The new book can be found at kerryeggers.com.

