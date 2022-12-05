Reward offered after mail carrier pepper-sprayed, robbed in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man who assaulted and robbed a mail carrier in North Portland last month.

The robbery happened at about 6:25 p.m. on Nov. 20 near the intersection of North Willamette Boulevard and North Gay Avenue. USPIS said the suspect pepper-sprayed a mail carrier and a nearby resident tried to intervene. The suspect fled on foot west towards North Delaware Avenue.

USPIS did not say what the suspect stole from the mail carrier.

USPIS described the suspect as a man between 5 feet 9 inches tall and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build. The suspect was wearing black clothing, a black-hooded sweatshirt, and a black backpack.

USPIS is offering a reward of up to $5,000 in this case. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 and reference case number 3918047.

