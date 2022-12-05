Spots of Ice & Fog this A.M., Warmer Afternoon

Good morning! Conditions have calmed down after an exciting Sunday across the region. Many lowland cities west of the Cascades are near freezing. Considering the ground is still pretty wet, be prepared for spots of ice on your morning commute. Most of the metro area should be in good shape, but we’ll be watching it closely. Low & mid-level clouds are gradually clearing out, which is doing two things: causing temps to fall below freezing, and allowing fog to develop. This trend is happening from south to north. Road conditions will be more treacherous south of the metro area (central Willamette Valley, Yamhill Valley, etc.). Once we get beyond sunrise, temps will warm up & conditions will improve. Temperatures will be quite a bit warmer this afternoon, reaching the mid to upper 40s across the metro area. Dense fog in some spots may hold temps in the upper 30s and low 40s (but that should be the exception, not the rule).

Our weather should stay *mainly* dry through Wednesday. We’re calling the forecast mainly dry because a few showers will still be possible. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out today, and some areas of drizzle will be possible Tuesday. Each day should feature high temps in the low to mid 40s, with overnight lows in the 30s.

The next significant weather system will push in between Wednesday night & Thursday. This will be a Pacific cold front, generating a line of rain, followed by frequent showers. Temperatures are going to be pretty borderline between Thursday night & Friday, so the possibility of a wintry mix will exist early Friday. I suspect elevations below 500 feet will stay clear of sticking snow. We’ll let you know if anything changes for that time period. Beyond that, it looks like we have a fairly wet weekend ahead, but high temps should remain in the 40s.

Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.