Sunday snow makes for some West Hills sledding

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Early Sunday saw some snowfall in the Portland area, which slowly dissipated over the course of the day.

However, one group of girls were excited to find enough snow to for some sledding at Council Crest Park.

“My grandma,” one of the young girls explained, “called us and said, ‘the snow is sticking down here if you want to sled!’ So, we’re like, ‘Sure!’”

One of her friends added, “And then her mom called my mom, and we were like, ‘yeah!’”

SEE ALSO: Updated list of weather-related school closings and late openings

What’s so fun about the snow? One of the girls said her favorite part was “getting snow up my pants!” Which is a chilly thought.

Meanwhile, another one of the girls just wanted to, “go fast!”

Her friend disagreed and explained that she “kind of likes it when she goes tumbling down the hill and crashes.”

While by day, snowy hills mean fun activities for kids. Come nightfall, hills are a slippery slope for those commuting around the city.

“Especially as the temperature drops this evening,” said Portlander Daniel Alston. “I’d say look out for some ice.”

In anticipation of the snowfall, Walid Mahmoud went as far as putting studded tires on his car.

“It’s really about the ice,” he said. “You don’t know when you’re going to be hitting a patch of ice. With the trees, and then you have the shade and all that, you just want to be careful.”

SEE ALSO: Snow closes Portland road, cancels events Sunday

While the snow did come down a bit, Mahmoud and Alston agree that it’s mostly just wet, so it’s not sticking much and causing big concerns.

“I’m not really mad about it,” Alston said, “it’s a welcoming sight for the holidays.”

The Portland Bureau of Transportation suggests using chains or other traction devices on vehicle tires when the snow comes.

They also suggest keeping some items in your car for the season, like a flashlight, snow shovel, basic tools, chargers, a first aid kit, blankets, and warm clothing.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.