Timbers sign Brazilian player Evander as designated player

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Timbers announced Monday that it acquired Brazilian midfielder Evander from Denmark with a club record transfer fee. Under a contract until 2026 with a club option in 2027, Evander will take the designated player spot and an international spot on the roster.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition and signing of our new Designated Player, Evander,” said Ned Grabavoy, Timbers technical director. “It was clear from the beginning stages of this process that this was a great opportunity for both Evander and the Portland Timbers. He is a player with natural ability, capable of making an impact, and has already proven himself at a good standard. We see him as an integral part of the club’s future and look forward to seeing him in Green and Gold soon.”

Evander, age 24, joins the timbers after five seasons at FC Midtjylland in Denmark. There he registered 50 goals and 38 assists in 167 appearances across all competitions. He featured in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, making 27 appearances across both competitions, and registering five goals and seven assists. In 2022, Evander notched five assists to lead the Europa League.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Evander to Portland. He has proven consistently in the Danish Superliga that he has the quality to be a game changer,” said Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese. “His experience in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League allows us to believe that he will be able to adapt quickly to the MLS competition. I am looking forward to incorporate Evander and start working with him to build a stronger team for the next season.”

Before playing in Europe, Evander played for Brazil’s national team U-17, helping them win the South American Championship, and made two appearances in the 2015 World Cup, reaching the quarterfinals.

November 30, 2022; Rio De Janeiro, Brazil; Portland Timbers midfielder Evander photographed in his home town of Rio. (Craig Mitchelldyer | Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer-Portland Timbers)

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.